Possible tornado spotted in Walton County, severe storms

Take a look at some of the footage viewers have sent in of storms around the Walton County area.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports of severe storms and a possible tornado have been reported in Walton County. The tornado has been spotted near the Sandestin and Miramar Beach areas.

We’ve already received numerous footage around the area. Officials are urging you to use caution.

Be sure to stay tuned to NewsChannel 7 as we track the storm.

If you have any photos/videos you’d like to share, you can upload them here.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart
Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Retired employee whose name city of Dothan forged sues
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two die in South Alabama homicides
Members of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety crackdown on beachgoers during double...
Beach Safety double red flag crackdown
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Marion Co Asphalt Overlay
Some surfaces are hotter than others during the summer
FWC went out and got the 9 adults and 1 child on the pontoon boat in distress in the middle of...
FWC responds to multiple water rescues over the weekend
The Wiregrass Education Opportunity Center hosts summer workshops
The Wiregrass Education Opportunity Center hosts summer workshops
The Wiregrass Education Opportunity Center hosts summer workshops
TRIO's education opportunity center hosts summer workshops
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic