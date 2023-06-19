Dothan murder suspect turns himself in

Justin Britt, suspected in the February murder of Shamel Hagler, turned himself in
Justin Britt, suspected in the February murder of Shamel Hagler, turned himself in
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Dothan Police Department, a murder suspect has turned himself in after several months on the run.

Justin Cordelo Britt, 34, is who investigators believe fired the shots on Monroe Street in February that killed Shamel Roscel Hagler.

Read Also: Dothan murder suspect sought

Britt, who has a previous criminal history, is charged with one count of Murder.

