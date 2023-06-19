Dothan murder suspect turns himself in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Dothan Police Department, a murder suspect has turned himself in after several months on the run.

Justin Cordelo Britt, 34, is who investigators believe fired the shots on Monroe Street in February that killed Shamel Roscel Hagler.

Read Also: Dothan murder suspect sought

Britt, who has a previous criminal history, is charged with one count of Murder.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.