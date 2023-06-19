SYNOPSIS - Another day of showers and storms, this morning more showers and storms are working towards the area from west Alabama some could have some gusty winds and hail in them so as you walk out the door to go to work make sure to keep that in mind. We are not done with the storms after this we will see another round this afternoon. The pattern that has been with us for almost a week now will hang around a few more day, but the good news is after today our severe weather chances will start to drop but we will have to watch for flooding for the next few days. Heavy rain will be possible through Friday with lower rain chances for the weekend and the long range forecast is looking drier for next week as this pattern finally starts to break down.

TODAY - Scattered showers and storms. High near 86°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 84° 50%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 87° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.