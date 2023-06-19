Mayor endorses plans for new Dothan city hall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba publicly endorsed a plan to construct a new city hall in the heart of downtown Dothan.

“(The current city hall) wasn’t designed for what it is doing today and there are lots of other concerns we have about its safety and security,” he said.

City commissioners will likely vote Tuesday on whether to purchase property across Oates Street from the courthouse to construct a municipal complex on a currently used parking site.

“We’re going to make sure parking is done right,” Saliba said after addressing the Dothan Rotary Club.

There will be a net gain of about 30 parking spaces through additional property obtained from the county as part of a $2 million deal and other lots the city plans to use for parking.

The reconfiguration would shift much of the foot traffic in and out of the courthouse one block north to an intersection with less vehicular traffic.

The mayor told News4 that preliminary plans call for a three-story municipal complex to replace the current city hall.

“We know there would be some who would say why are we going to do this, why are we going to spend the money,” the mayor said.

Saliba believes the city of Dothan is positioned for remarkable strides, pointing to dozens of improvements that have been completed or are in the works.

Among them are improvements to recreation areas, new fire stations, a badly needed pet shelter, and a genomics research lab.

