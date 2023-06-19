Wiregrass Gives Back
Man dies after water rescue in Panama City Beach

Police say Pierce was able to rescue his daughter but was overcome by the strong currents himself.(MGN ONLINE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has died after attempting a water rescue at the Tidewater Condominiums, according to Panama City Beach Police.

On Sunday afternoon, officers arrived on the scene where Panama City Beach Safety was actively involved in a rescue operation. One of the victims, 47-year-old Christopher Pierce from Helena, Alabama had tried to rescue his daughter from a rip current.

Police say Pierce was able to rescue his daughter but was overcome by the strong currents himself.

Life-saving procedures were administered, and Pierce was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

At the time, officials say conditions were severe, with single red flags warning of extreme water hazards.

PCB officials urge the public to listen to the warnings and be aware of the dangers.

