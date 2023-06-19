Local hospital CEO becomes statewide health officer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vernon Johnson, CEO of the Dale Medical Center in Ozark, was elected to the Alabama Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees as their Secretary-Treasurer during the Association’s yearly meeting last week.

“We are thrilled to have Vernon’s leadership on our Board and as an officer,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “He is a strong advocate for quality healthcare, and we are looking forward to what his clinical and administrative expertise will bring to our Board and members.”

Before his election to the board, Johnson served on many committees of the Alabama Hospital Association.

He has served as a chairman of its Psychiatric Workgroup, Image Task Force, and was president of the Southeast Hospital Council.

He has chaired the Alabama Board of Respiratory Therapy, and has served on the boards of Wallace Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program and the Alabama Board of Medical Equipment.

In his community, he has been president of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, Relay for Life chairman, and Dale County United Way chairman.

Johnson started his career in healthcare at Dale Medical Center in 1994 before becoming CEO in 2003. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide organization that assists hospitals in serving the healthcare needs of Alabamians. It was founded in 1921.

