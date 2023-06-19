Local hospital CEO becomes statewide health officer

Local CEO elected to AlaHA Board of Trustees
Local CEO elected to AlaHA Board of Trustees(Alabama Hospital Association)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vernon Johnson, CEO of the Dale Medical Center in Ozark, was elected to the Alabama Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees as their Secretary-Treasurer during the Association’s yearly meeting last week.

“We are thrilled to have Vernon’s leadership on our Board and as an officer,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “He is a strong advocate for quality healthcare, and we are looking forward to what his clinical and administrative expertise will bring to our Board and members.”

Before his election to the board, Johnson served on many committees of the Alabama Hospital Association.

He has served as a chairman of its Psychiatric Workgroup, Image Task Force, and was president of the Southeast Hospital Council.

He has chaired the Alabama Board of Respiratory Therapy, and has served on the boards of Wallace Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program and the Alabama Board of Medical Equipment.

In his community, he has been president of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, Relay for Life chairman, and Dale County United Way chairman.

Johnson started his career in healthcare at Dale Medical Center in 1994 before becoming CEO in 2003. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide organization that assists hospitals in serving the healthcare needs of Alabamians. It was founded in 1921.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart
Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Retired employee whose name city of Dothan forged sues
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two die in South Alabama homicides
Members of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety crackdown on beachgoers during double...
Beach Safety double red flag crackdown
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Justin Britt, suspected in the February murder of Shamel Hagler, turned himself in
Dothan murder suspect turns himself in
Houston County S.R.O's prepare for the next school year
Houston County S.R.O's prepare for the next school year
Future Masters: Round one recap for 11-12, 13-14 age group
Future Masters: Round one recap for 11-12, 13-14 age group
Future Masters: Round one recap for 11-12, 13-14 age group
Future Masters: Round one recap for 11-12, 13-14 age group