Local college hosts student loan workshop

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On June 20 and 21, Enterprise State Community College will host a workshop focused on what college students need to know about student loans.

The workshop will be held on June 20 at the Enterprise campus at 11 a.m. in the Student Center Community room.

On the Ozark campus, it will be held on June 21 at 11 a.m. in ATTC room 119.

Lunch will be provided at both workshops.

In March of 2020, then-president Trump instituted student loan suspension, also called forbearance. The Biden administration extended the suspension, until it was forcibly ended in early June with the signing of the debt limit agreement.

The forbearance of payment, accrued interest and collections on defaulted loans for federal student loans is set to end August 29.

This forbearance was only for Department of Education issued loans. Find out if your specific loan payments were halted here.

Due to this, borrowers can expect their federal student loans to restart accruing interest on September 1, and payments will restart in October.

If you don’t think you can resume payment, applications for an income-driven repayment plan are open. These plans are based on income and family size, and help borrowers repay the lowest amount they can while not defaulting on their loans.

If you are not eligible for an IDR plan, you can contact your loan servicer who can help you understand the options to avoid default. Find out who your loan servicer is here.

With the right resources, you can succeed without the burden of student loan debt.

View the ESCC Facebook page here, and view more information on student loans at the Federal Student Aid website.

