Inmate death at Shelby County Jail under investigation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego requested the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a review of a death of an inmate who was being held at the Shelby County Jail.

Joshua Dewayne Files was booked into the Shelby County Jail June 6 on an outstanding warrant for a Probation Violation related to a previous Theft of Property 1st charge.

As a standard protocol, Files had a medical and mental health assessment during the booking process. Following the evaluation, Files was housed in a general population unit.

According to police, on June 12, Files began displaying erratic behavior and he was placed in a special housing cell where jail watch protocols were initiated.

Jail deputies conducted a routine safety check June 15 at approximately 10:50 a.m. and discovered Files to be suffering from a medical emergency. Deputies and medical staff with the Shelby County Jail immediately began emergency life-saving efforts.

Southeast Shelby Rescue arrived on scene and transported Files to a local hospital where he remained under the care of the hospital staff until he was pronounced deceased at approximately 9 p.m. June 17.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.