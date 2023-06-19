Wiregrass Gives Back
Houston County School Resource Officers undergo training

By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Deputies at the Houston County Sheriff’s Department have an extensive list of duties in the summer, one of which is school resource officer training.

Though school resource officers are only on patrol during the school year, they must be prepared. According to Sheriff Donald Valenza, the SROs receive similar training to the SWOT team.

Aaron Cohen was recently promoted to lieutenant for the Houston County Sheriff’s Department. He has been training the deputies for 15 years to be effective in tight areas, like narrow school hallways, under elevated stress.

One way is through instinctive shooting, which Cohen says is the most effective method in an SROs environment.

“It is a tactical course designed around being able to function under a monster chemical dump,” Cohen said. “Anyone can get on the range and shoot, but it is the professionals who can shoot under the high levels of stress which is what makes them law enforcement. "

They train through physical exercise and repetitive motions to form muscle memory while having an elevated heart rate. This ensures the deputies have a clear mind under pressure.

Right now, there are eleven deputies for each of the eleven school buildings in Houston County. They are wanting to increase those numbers as some of the schools continue to grow.

