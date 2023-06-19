FWC responds to multiple water rescues over the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Due to the stormy conditions over the weekend, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to numerous water rescue calls across the Panhandle.

Saturday 6/17/23-

According to the FWC, on Saturday, they helped rescue a family from the Crooked Island Sound. FWC and Tyndall Security Forces said they were called about a 28-foot vessel that had traveled from Panama City Beach to the Crooked Island Sound.

The FWC said the boat had a father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, and 2 children on board.

When the family allegedly tried to return to PCB offshore later in the day, the seas were too rough, and they told officials they had to seek refuge back inside the Crooked Island Sound.

Officials said the family had limited food and water and with it starting to get dark, they called FWC for assistance.

FWC officers responded to the call and brought back the grandmother, mother, and 2 children back to the shore. FWC brought some water and power aides to the father and grandfather, and they stayed on the vessel overnight in the protected sound. They reportedly took the vessel back to PCB the next day after daylight when conditions improved.

Sunday 6/18/23 Bay County-

On Sunday in Bay County, the FWC and United States Coast Guard received a call from St. Andrews Bay for a pontoon boat in distress. According to FWC, the boat had lost power due to a rough storm off of Davis Point in the middle of St. Andrews Bay.

FWC Officers responded and took the 9 adults and 1 child back to shore.

FWC also responded to a call regarding kayakers in distress in East Bay in Callaway Bayou. Before an officer could arrive, a good Samaritan on his vessel went out and brought the kayakers safely back to the ramp.

Additionally, FWC and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to some paddle boarders in distress off Lake Powell, who reportedly got caught in the storm. Officials say they made it back to the beach, where the Florida Park Service staff from Camp Helen picked them up and brought them to safety.

Sunday 6/18/23 Franklin County-

FWC said around 4 p.m. on Sunday during the inclement weather, a recreational vessel capsized south of Apalachicola about 20 miles offshore.

FWC reports 6 people entered the water, and they responded to the incident with the Coast Guard.

FWC said a good Samaritan vessel was in the area and was able to assist before emergency officials got on the scene.

FWC reports they were able to get the people out of the water and brought them back to land. All 6 people were accounted for. The accident is under investigation by FWC.

