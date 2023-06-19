Future Masters: Round one recap for 11-12, 13-14 age group

Future Masters: Round one recap for 11-12, 13-14 age group
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Day one of round one is complete for the 11-12 age group and 13-14 age group.

An hour long weather delay caused some golfers to wait in completing the first 18 holes in the 11-12 age group. Those golfers resume play at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Mac Steltenpohl with a strong first round. He shot a 73 and is tied for 14th through 18.

Davis Petty went on a tear in round one. The Spartanburg native made seven birdies and an eagle to finish six under on the day and hold a two stroke lead.

In the 13-14 age group, Birmingham native Ryan Pugh shot five-under to take a one stroke lead.

