Future Masters, Father’s Day tradition for the Streets

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A tradition like no other, the 74th edition of the Future Masters teed off Sunday.

So, another tradition continues, the fifth straight Future Masters tournament for the Street family.

Emmett is competing in the 13-14 division and his brother, James, competing in the 11-12 age group.

The tradition doesn’t stop there. Their dad played in quite a few during his junior golf career.

“It’s always a special tournament for us,” said Thomas Street. “I was able to compete as a junior, my brother and I did. We got to spend a lot of Father’s days with our dad out here and now I get to do the same with my boys.”

“My dad loves golf, he loved playing junior golf, and it’s just really cool to be with him, and I just really like being with him on Father’s Day,” said Emmett Street. “It’s just fun.”

To be able to play the same tournament all these years later is a special moment.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Thomas. “We try and treat things and keep it very lighthearted and very fun and they’ll be able to look back on this hopefully like I’m able to look back on it. Spend special time with family and then also make new friends and see some good golf all the same.”

Already at 14, Emmett is taking in every second of this special time with his father and family.

“Just really cool to be able to talk golf with him. It’s just really cool that he knows everything about golf, and I mean I love learning about it from him. He knows my swing in and out. I’ve been working with him six, seven years just teaching my swing.”

Just like the tradition of Thornton’s and the Future Masters, so goes this family tradition with the Streets.

“This game means a lot to our family, and we’ve all played a lot and played competitively and a very special day with it being Father’s Day and able to watch our children is very cool,” said Thomas.

