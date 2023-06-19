EMA directors warn people of dangers with more storms coming

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Severe storms have already made their mark, but even more rain is headed to the Wiregrass.

With so much rainfall, there are a few things the local EMA directors are keeping an eye on. First thing is falling objects.

“What we’re looking for now is the potential for trees to fall and power lines to come down,” said Houston County EMA Deputy Director Leigh Martin. “It’s not going to take much more rain because the ground is already saturated.”

When the rain has nowhere else to go, it will build up on the roadways and cause flooding.

“If you’re going through any bit of water, please be careful,” said Coffee County EMA Director James Brown. “‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’ is what we like to say. Even 8-10 inches of rain can push a car where you don’t want it to be.”

The severe storms brought a bit of lightning, and more could be coming with the rain storms forecasted.

“It causes not only brush fires, but it can hit houses and cause damage there too,” said Brown. “So, when it’s lightning, make sure you get inside and someplace safe.”

Finally, it is important to remember that storm sirens are not meant to be heard if you are inside, so make sure you do not rely on hearing it to keep you safe.

“They were designed years ago for those folks who worked outside,” said Martin. “With the increase in building technology houses are more insulated and you’re not going to hear them inside. We recommend that everybody get a weather radio or weather app, some way to stay up to date.”

Though you may listen for a storm siren, they are not meant for people in their homes.

EMA directors urge residents to do their part in keeping themselves safe.

“Before storms arise, charge your cell phones and make sure your vehicle has gas in it,” said Martin. “All the things that we need to be prepared and stay weather aware.”

Brown says Coffee County has already seen more than $800K in damages from the previous storms.

