Drier For Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – We’ll finally catch a break from the wet weather on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and limited rain chances. The break won’t last long, though, as scattered showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday and last into Thursday. The weekend does look drier and hotter.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW-W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 89°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light SNW.

EXTENDED

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 84° 70%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

