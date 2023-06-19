Denied businesses want answers from Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Alabama’s medical cannabis process on pause, those businesses which were denied licenses want answers.

Urologist Dr. Brian Stone is one of the many applicants who were denied a medical cannabis business license.

“At this point, our concern because a lot of us are connected, and we know, individuals related to the process and around the process, is that the process was not done fairly,” said Stone.

“We knew what the criteria was, we want to know how the application was processed, the thresholds that you had to exceed to actually be considered,” said Antoine Mordican the Alabama State Director of Minorities for Medical Marijuana.

In an emergency meeting, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to put the business licenses process on pause. The group says it was because of potential inconsistencies in the scoring of applications. One that we found is a lack of minority-owned businesses being awarded licenses.

“I happen to be African American urologist and a native of Alabama. So I just want a lot of these questions answered,” said Stone.

Alabama’s law requires 1/4 of the licenses to be awarded to minority-owned businesses. Of the 21 licenses awarded, one processor license was given to a business with 51% minority ownership. The other applicants are either redacted or answer no to being minority-owned.

“When we have equity in the process, everybody benefits,” said Stone.

Another concern is who scored the applications instead of the expected personnel from the University of South Alabama.

“Who did they hire instead? Did they have connections with any of the other applicants? You know, are there conflicts of interest? There’s a lot of things we don’t know,” said Stone.

Commission Director John McMillan released a statement that says:

“The Commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score data. Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”

Their next scheduled meeting is on June 29.

