Two die in South Alabama homicides

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have launched a death investigation relating to a weekend double homicide in Conecuh County.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Conecuh County, Ala. (WTVY) -Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have launched a death investigation relating to a weekend double homicide in Conecuh County.

Authorities say agents are seeking the public’s assistance and asking for any information relating to the incident.

According to ALEA, individuals connected to the incident are believed to be traveling in a white 2009 GMC Yukon with possible damage to the driver-side rear windows.

The individuals in the vehicle are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous. If seen, do not approach or attempt to contact. Immediately notify the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office at 251-578-1260 or the ALEA SBI Crime Hotline at 1-800-392-8011

