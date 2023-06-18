Stormy Monday

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Several rounds of showers expected Monday starting as early as 6am. Isolated to scattered showers can be expected throughout the next 7 days. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s with an occasional 90.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW 15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 84° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 88° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart
Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Retired employee whose name city of Dothan forged sues
Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were...
Several from southeast Alabama named in drug indictments
McCraney in court
Judge affirms McCraney’s life without parole sentence
Wiregrass family impacted by Wednesday's storms
Wiregrass family impacted by damage

Latest News

Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast June 17th 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rinse and Repeat
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Friday, June 16, 2023
While others hide from the storms, others face them head on.
A day in the life of a lineman during storms