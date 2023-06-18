Stormy Monday

SYNOPSIS – Several rounds of showers expected Monday starting as early as 6am. Isolated to scattered showers can be expected throughout the next 7 days. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s with an occasional 90.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW 15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 84° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 88° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

