Tomato Festival brings many people to Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - If you believe Slocomb tomatoes are the best homegrown tomatoes, then today is your lucky day.

Friday is the start of the 33rd annual Tomato Festival in Slocomb, with gates opening at 3:30 this afternoon.

That’s why SARCOA is amplifying its mission to educate the Wiregrass.

“We’ve got people that drive long distances to come to our town for this event,” said Rob Hinson, Mayor of Slocomb. “That means a lot. It means a lot to our people, to our city officials and our city government.

“It’s nice to have, if you call it, tourism.”

Tickets are $20 a piece for adults, $5 for children and VIP passes are $50 each.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.