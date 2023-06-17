Tomato Festival brings many people to Slocomb

Plump tomatoes for sale at the 21st Annual Slocomb Tomato Festival
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - If you believe Slocomb tomatoes are the best homegrown tomatoes, then today is your lucky day.

Friday is the start of the 33rd annual Tomato Festival in Slocomb, with gates opening at 3:30 this afternoon.

“We’ve got people that drive long distances to come to our town for this event,” said Rob Hinson, Mayor of Slocomb. “That means a lot. It means a lot to our people, to our city officials and our city government.

“It’s nice to have, if you call it, tourism.”

Tickets are $20 a piece for adults, $5 for children and VIP passes are $50 each.

