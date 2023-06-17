There’s a new Police Chief in Bonifay

Jimmy Macon is Bonifay's newest Police Chief.
Jimmy Macon is Bonifay's newest Police Chief.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new police chief in town and Bonifay residents had the chance to get to know him Friday.

The Bonifay Police Department and Bonifay Fire Rescue hosted a meet and greet event to welcome new Chief Jimmy Macon.

The former Chief, Chris Wells, sent a one-line resignation letter to city leaders on May 5th. A long-time officer was also arrested on a battery charge.

The department was disbanded until last week when the city council voted to re-establish the department and hired Macon as chief.

Macon was selected out of a pool of around 40 candidates. He said he has 27 years of law enforcement experience under his belt. Macon also served as a police chief in Alabama and Minnesota.

He made it clear things will be run a certain way under his leadership.

“I want everybody to know that Bonifay, the old Bonifay Police, is gone,” the new Bonifay Police Chief Jimmy Macon said. “It’s history. So, what I’m going to do is I’m taking the foundation and building it back up brand new. I’m going to do things the state, the federal government, and everybody else says we have to do by regulations, policies, and procedures.”

Macon said he won’t tolerate the harassment of citizens.

