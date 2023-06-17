Rinse and Repeat

SYNOPSIS – Slight warm-up expected Sunday afternoon. Isolated showers possible during the afternoon. We continue to be under a slight risk throughout our weekend due to the possibility of strong thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, rain ending. Low near 70°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny. High near 91°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – T’storms overnight. Low near 71°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 84° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 88° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

