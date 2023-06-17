Headland launches app to keep community in the loop

The city of Headland is aiming to make residents aware of events
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Headland is coming up with more ways to stay connected.

The Chamber of Commerce launched an app that aims to keep residents updated.

It’s free to download and compatible with both iPhones and Androids.

It’s easy to navigated and reminds residents of upcoming meetings and events in the area.

“We wanted to have information at everyone’s fingertips when it comes to Headland,” Adrienne Wilkins director of Headland Chamber of Commerce said. “We get lots of questions about events and what’s going on and really our programming and events and our local business really makes us shine. We wanted it to be more accessible to everyone online.”

Be sure to download the app if you live in or are planning on visiting Headland.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were...
Several from southeast Alabama named in drug indictments
Kelsey Tanner of Newton (pictured) is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving...
Dale County woman charged after deadly hit-and-run
Kevin Hart
Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter
McCraney in court
Judge affirms McCraney’s life without parole sentence
Watch at 2 p.m.: multi-agency investigation results in numerous arrests.

Latest News

Plump tomatoes for sale at the 21st Annual Slocomb Tomato Festival
Tomato Festival brings many people to Slocomb
June is a month where awareness is brought to the forefront. That's why SARCOA is amplifying...
SARCOA amplifies mission during World Elder Abuse Awareness Month
While others hide from the storms, others face them head on.
A day in the life of a lineman during storms
Juneteenth celebration kicks off in Enterprise
Enterprise Juneteenth Celebration