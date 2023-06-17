Headland launches app to keep community in the loop

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Headland is coming up with more ways to stay connected.

The Chamber of Commerce launched an app that aims to keep residents updated.

It’s free to download and compatible with both iPhones and Androids.

It’s easy to navigated and reminds residents of upcoming meetings and events in the area.

“We wanted to have information at everyone’s fingertips when it comes to Headland,” Adrienne Wilkins director of Headland Chamber of Commerce said. “We get lots of questions about events and what’s going on and really our programming and events and our local business really makes us shine. We wanted it to be more accessible to everyone online.”

Be sure to download the app if you live in or are planning on visiting Headland.

