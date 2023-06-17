Gamecocks look for new direction under Wiregrass native

First year head coach Josh Boykin wants create a culture for the New Brockton boys basketball team
By Briana Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - First year head coach Josh Boykin wants create a culture for the New Brockton boys basketball team. Hear how he’s using his time at Enterprise High, Enterprise State and Troy University to help them succeed.

