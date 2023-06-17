Future Masters Winners: Where are they now?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Future Masters enters its 74th year of competition, we wanted to take a look at the 73 names who were graced with the title of their respective year’s overall champion, and see where they went and where they are now.

1950 | Don Kennington - Outside of being the first Future Masters overall champion, not much else is available record wise on Kennington’s career.

1951 | Nicki Gustin - No info is available about Gustin’s career.

1952 | Scotty Fraser - No info is available about Fraser’s career.

1953 | Cecil Calhoun - No info is available about Calhoun’s career.

1954 | Dave Ragan - Following the Future Masters, Ragan also went to the University of Florida and played on the Gators’ men’s golf team from 1954 to 1956, during which time Florida finished sixth in the NCAA national tournament in 1955, and won the first two SEC golf championships in 1955 and 1956. Ragan won an SEC individual championship in 1956 as well, and was recognized that season as an All-American. He was later inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a “Gator Great.”

As an amateur, Ragan won the 1956 Florida Open. Ragan turned professional in 1956, and played on the PGA Tour in the late 1950s and 1960s. He recorded 8 professional wins in his career, including the 1957 Waterloo Open Golf Classic, the 1959 PGA Eastern Open Invitational, the 1961 Haig & Haig Scotch Foursome, the 1962 Florida PGA Championship, the 1962 PGA Beaumont Open Invitational, the 1962 PGA West Palm Beach Open Invitational, and the 1963 Haigh & Haig Scotch Foursome. He also notably finished second to Jack Nicklaus in the 1963 PGA Championship, finished tied for 25th twice in the 1960 and 1962 Masters Tournament, finished tied for 12th in the 1963 U.S. Open, and was a member of the 1963 Ryder Cup team.

Following his main playing career, Ragan coached the Tennessee Temple Crusaders golf team in Chattanooga, Tennessee and the then University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) Ragin’ Cajuns golf team. From 1984 to 1986, he worked with Jack Wall and Bobby Greenwood at the Master’s School of Golf, and played sparingly on the Senior PGA tour starting in 1987. Golf Digest also named Ragan one of the top golf instructors in the state of Alabama in 2007.

Ragan passed away on March 13, 2018 at 82.

1955 | Coby Ware - No info is available about Ware’s career.

1956 | Teddy Ghioto - Ghioto’s career results are sparce outside of attending the University of Alabama on a golf scholarship, before embarking on a professional career. In 1975, Ghioto won the Alabama PGA Championship, and following his playing career he served as a Vice President of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Dixie Section of the PGA.

Ghioto passed away on September 2, 2013 at 72.

1957 | Bill Ferris - No info is available about Ferris’s career.

1958 | Bill Ploeger - Ploeger turned to a collegiate career following his 1958 Future Masters win, attending Georgia Tech where he was a three-year letterwinner, and was named captain and an honorable mention All-American as a Yellow Jackets senior in 1962.

Ploeger entered his amateur career after graduation and won several southeast area golf tournaments, including being a two time Gold Leaf Invitational winner, three time Peach Blossom Invitational winner, and eleven time Golden Isles Invitational winner.

Ploeger would go on to join the senior tour later in his career, and with it came more championship victories as he won the Georgia Senior Amateur in 1995, 1997, 1999, and 2008, the 1999 USGA Senior Amateur, and the 2002 Senior Masters. In 2000, he also competed in the U.S. Senior Open and the British Senior Open.

Ploeger later also won the U.S. Senior Amateur at age 59, despite being treated at the time for a ruptured disc in his back, including a win during the tournament against 1972 U.S. Amateur champion and four time Walker Cup member Vinny Giles.

Golf Digest named Ploeger one of the top senior players in the United States in 1999, that year also receiving the GSGA Tommy Barnes Award, earning that award again in 2002 when he finished runner-up in the USGA Senior Amateur and was ranked #1 in the U.S. by Golfweek.

Ploeger was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1999, the Senior Amateur Hall of Fame, the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame, the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame in 2001, and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

1959 | Morris Slingluff - While there isn’t much available with Slingluff’s career post Future Masters, what is known is he was a member of the Auburn Tigers golf team, and in 1962 he became Auburn’s first golf All-American, leading the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament as a junior. Slingluff later became a major education advocate, and the annual Slingluff Dothan Education Foundation Golf Tournament that takes place caries on his legacy of supporting Dothan City Schools and its educators.

Slingluff passed away on September 11, 2010.

1960 | Maury Finkelstein - Little is mentioned about Finkelstein’s golf career outside of being a collegiate golfer at Louisiana State University (LSU).

1961 | Mac McLendon - McLendon turned collegiate following his 1961 Future Masters win, attending Louisiana State University (LSU) where he was a member of the golf team, winning 3 individual SEC Championships as a Tiger in 1965, 1966, and 1967.

McLendon turned pro in 1968, winning the first event he entered with that year’s Magnolia State Classic. He would produce 5 other wins during his career, with four of those on the PGA Tour with the 1974 Walt Disney World National Team Championship, the 1976 Southern Open, the 1978 Florida Citrus Open, and the 1978 Pensacola Open. His best majors finishes were tied for 29th in the 1978 Masters, tied 25th in the 1975 PGA Championship, and tied 22nd in the 1968 U.S. Open.

McLendon retired in 1980, and was later named to the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame.

He passed away on July 4, 2022 at age 76.

1962 | Hubert Green - Green had a successful career following the 1962 Future Masters triumph. Green went on to attend Florida State, and during that time participated as an amateur. During that time won the 1966 Southern Amateur in Birmingham, the 1967 and 1968 Alabama Amateur, the 1968 Cape Coral Invitational, and the 1968 Miami Invitational. His fourth place finish in the 1968 U.S. Amateur also earned him an invitation as an amateur to play in the 1969 Masters.

Green enlisted in the Alabama National Guard in Enterprise shortly after graduating college, though still played golf and won the 1969 Southern Amateur. He decided then to turn pro and entered the PGA Tour.

As a professional, Green earned 29 wins, with 19 of those coming on the PGA Tour, 3 on the European Tour, 2 on the Japan Golf Tour, and 4 on the Senior PGA Tour. The biggest accomplishments for Green came in 1977 when he won that year’s U.S. Open, and in 1985 by winning the PGA Championship. Green also had a career best 3rd finish in the 1977 The Open Championship, and finished tied for second in the 1978 Masters.

Green was chosen as a member of the 1977 and 1978 champion Ryder Cup teams for the U.S., as well as the 1985 team, and also represented the country on the 1977 World Cup team.

Green was inducted into the Florida State Seminoles Hall of Fame in 1977 as the first golfer ever enshrined, the 1987 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, the 2006 Southern Amateur Hall of Fame, and the 2007 World Golf Hall of Fame. He was also named the Champions Tour Comeback Player of the Year in 2002 and 2004, the 2004 American Cancer Life Inspiration Award recipient, and he was presented the Ben Hogan Award at the 2005 Masters for his continued activity in golf despite an oral cancer diagnosis.

Green passed away on June 19, 2018 at 71 from complications due to throat cancer.

1963 | Tommy Barnes - No info is available about Barnes’ career.

1964 | Richard Anthony - Anthony only played golf at the junior and amateur levels in his teens and early 20s, with the only known history with him being wins in the Alabama State Junior Championship, the 1964 Future Masters, and the Alabama State Amateur Tournament.

Anthony turned to a business career in his later years, with a heavy involvement in banking. He helped Synovus become a #1 ranked Fortune Magazine best place to work in America, becoming Chairman and CEO of the company in the early 2000s. He was named as a 2012 Alabama Business Hall of Fame member.

1965 | Rod McLain - No verifiable info is available about McLain’s career.

1966 | Johhny Laponzina -LaPonzina carried some heavy skill during his time when he won the Future Masters. During the period, he was ranked as the #1 ranked 18 & under U.S. player, and was a National Junior Champion and three-time PeeWee Champion. The Miami native earned a scholarship to LSU, being named a captain for the golf team and played on three SEC Championship squads in the late ‘60s. LaPonzina would step away from competitio however as he neared the end of his time in college, following the passing of his father. Instead, to support his mother, LaPonzina turned to golf management and never looked back. LaPonzina went on to found Professional Course Management, a company which owns the likes of Pembroke Lakes Golf Club, Miami Shores Country Club, Normandy Shores Golf Club and Miami Beach Golf Club. LaPonzina also is credited by many golf club owners, municipalities and real estate developers for giving them financial success through his consulting and marketing ventures. LaPonzina also served as a President of the South Florida PGA. LaPonzina was inducted in 2002 into the South Florida PGA Section Hall of Fame.

1967 | Allen Miller - Miller earned a reputation for being a distinguished amateur career around the time he won the Future Masters. He was ranked the #2 amateur in America in 1969 and 1970 by Golf Digest, achieving 6 recorded wins as an amateur including the 1970 Canadian Amateur Championship. He was also a member of the 1969 and 1971 Walker Cup teams and the 1970 Eisenhower Trophy team. Miller would also play collegiately at the University of Georgia. Miller turned pro in 1971, playing on the PGA Tour for 15 years where he achieved 18 top-10 finishes and 1 win, the 1974 Tallahassee Open. For the majors, best finishes for Miller included tied for 15th at the 1975 Masters, tied for 39th in the 1984 PGA Championship, and part of the cut group during the 1974 U.S. Open. Miller would retire from the tour in 1986, and took on teaching golf professionally with his wife and former LPGA Tour player Cindy Miller, in addition to playing a limited number of Senior PGA Tour events.

1968, 1969 | Eddie Pearce - Eddie Pearce filled up the winner sheet during his time playing the Future Masters, not only just being a winner at several age groups of the event, but by being the record holder of wins at the Future Masters with seven straight wins, including being the first back-to-back overall winner. The child prodigy, who’s first golf club was placed in his hands by legendary player Babe Didrikson Zaharias, needs very little introduction with what he did during his time dominating the Future Masters. He won the Florida Boys Junior Championship for his age division in three straight years from 1964-1966, as well as the 1968 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 1970 Florida Open. Pearce earned a golf scholarship from Wake Forest University, where he was a two-time All-American in his two years with the program. He continued his amateur career while in college, just missing a chance to win the 1971 U.S. Amateur but going on to win the 1971 North and South Amateur. He left college after his sophomore year and turned pro, with many experts at the time tabbing Pearce to be the next Jack Nicklaus. The professional life was a bit harder on Pearce, as he never achieved a win during his run in the PGA Tour from 1974 to 1981 and in a brief 1993 return, earning four runner-up finishes during that time including a 2nd place behind Jack Nicklaus in the 1974 Hawaiian Open and another runner-up that same year at the Tallahassee Open against former Future Masters winner Allen Miller. He was part of the inaugural year of The Players Championship where he finished 9th, and for majors his best finish came tied for 14th in the 1975 U.S. Open, also earning a tied for 28th in the 1976 Masters, tied for 32nd in the 1974 PGA Championship, and 52nd in the 1975 The Open Championship. Pearce was able to earn an alternate spot in 2002 after coming one stroke short of qualifying for that year’s U.S. Senior Open.

1970 | Robert Shelton - No verifiable info is available about Shelton’s career.

1971 | Andy Bean - Bean’s career post Future Masters followed him first to the University of Florida, where he played from 1972 to 1975 as a member of Buster Bishop’s Gators men’s golf team. Not only was he a member of the 1973 squad that won the SEC and NCAA Championships, he was also a first-team All-SEC selection that year and in 1975, as well as an All-American in 1973, 1974, and 1975. He also earned four amateur wins in 1974 and 1975 while also playing collegiately. Following graduation from Florida with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, Bean turned pro in 1975. Bean was able to achieve decent success early on, finishing inside the top 35 on the money list from 1977 to 1986, including five top-seven finishes during that period. On the PGA Tour, Bean’s first win came at the 1977 Doral-Eastern Open. He won a total of 11 times on the PGA Tour, his last coming at the 1986 Byron Nelson Golf Classic. He was never able to win a major championship, but did finish runner-up three times, including right behind Jack Nicklaus at the 1980 PGA Championship, as well as tied for 2nd spots in the 1989 running of the PGA Championship and the 1983 The Open Championship. He had a career best tied for 10th at the 1982 Masters and a tied for 6th at the 1978 U.S. Open. In addition to the PGA Tour win success, Bean played on the 1979 and 1987 United States Ryder Cup teams, and spent several weeks ranked in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings in 1986 and 1987. Bean continued playing into his 50s, joining the Champions Tour in 2003 where he won three times. He also was a two time Japan Golf Tour winner, and earned a total of 18 wins overall during his professional career. Bean was inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, and was also inducted into the Univesity of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a “Gator Great.”

1972 | David Canipe - Broader information about Canipe’s career is limited, but he is considered a PGA journeyman following his years after winning the Future Masters. From 1976 to 1993, Canipe played in 217 PGA events, making 94 cuts and earning 8 top 10 finishes, 4 top 5 finishes, and 2 third place finishes in his career.

1973 | Jim Stewart - No verifiable info is available about Stewart’s career.

1974 | Bud Smith - No verifiable info is available about Smith’s career.

1975 | Griff Moody - While broad information is limited about Moody’s career, we do know he competed on the PGA tour from 1982 to 1985. During that time, he played in 38 events and made 14 cuts, with no finishes inside the top 10.

1976 | Scott Myers - No verifiable info is available about Myers’ career.

1977 | David Abell - What we do know about Abell following during the time and following his Future Masters win was that he was a hotshot young player. He was a runaway winner of the 1974 Orange Bowl International Junior as the youngest winner of a star-heavy tournament that featured guys like Nick Price, Gary Hallberg and Hal Sutton, winning by a tournament record eight-stroke margin. He carried that success obviously to the Future Masters, and even abroad as he got to play in the South African PGA Championship and South African Open. He managed to earn a scholarship to Wake Forest, but by that time his game stagnated. He had a minimal result pro career, including a brief overseas stint, and later returned to the U.S. for life away from competition. He became director of golf at Gary Player Country Club, and also returned to southeast Asia for seven years to develop resort properties. He did an interview as well in 2007 with Golf Digest about his playing career and later life.

1978 | Mark Brooks - Brooks was a fairly successful amateur during the period when he won the Future Masters. The eventual collegiate player at Texas, where he was a three-time All-American, also earned victories in 1979′s Trans-Mississippi Amateur and the 1981 Southern Amateur. He officially turned pro in 1983. Brooks earned seven wins during his PGA Tour career, and finished a best tied for 24th at the 2002 Masters, 2nd in the 2001 U.S. Open, and tied for 3rd in the 1995 The Open Championship. But no accomplishment could trump what Brooks did in 1996, as he carried wins in that year’s Bob Hope Chrysler Classic and Shell Houston Open to the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and turned his experience at that year’s PGA Championship into a significant majors win, beating Kenny Perry in a playoff to earn the trophy. In addition to the PGA Tour success, where he holds the record for most starts at 803, he won one time on the European Tour and earned three other professional wins for 10 total during his career. He came close to adding wins on the Champions Tour as well, but missed out in two second place finishes in the 2001 U.S. Open and 2014 Boeing Classic. At the peak, Brooks earned an 18th worldwide ranking in 1996. Brooks most recent personal success was being hired by Fox Sports in 2015 as an on-course analyst for the network’s U.S. Open coverage.

1979 | Wayne Player - While it’s hard to find a lot of information about the son of legendary international golfer Gary Player as far as playing career, what isn’t hard to find is the controversy surrounding Player in his time following the Future Masters. While it’s known he attempted to follow in his father’s footsteps, he only ever competed in 17 PGA Tour events and never made the cut. He turned to various health and fitness endeavors following his playing career, but became a center of two major incidents involving the biggest tournament in golf, The Masters, in 2019 and 2021. In 2019, Player was arrested and charged with deposit account fraud stemming from renting a hosue for clients during the 2018 event at Augusta. He also had a civil suit filed against by a man named Todd Feltz who claimed Player acted in bad faith allegedly assaulted him when he attempted to ask Player for the whereabouts of his promised Masters badges. The second incident might be the most controversial, as during the 2021 Masters. Player, who was serving as his dad’s caddy for the event, gained infamy on social media during a photo opportunity between his father, Jack Nicklaus, and Lee Elder, who helped break the tournament’s color barrier in 1975. As the photo was being taken, Player stood behind them and held up a box of golf balls in a marketing attempt. The stunt not only resulted in major fan backlash, but it forced Augusta National to take away Player’s bades and later Player revealed he was permanently banned from golf’s premier venue and event.

1980 | Billy Tuten - The Houston area native was a standout golfer in college following his time after winning the Future Masters. Tuten signed on with the University of Houston, and was a four-year letterwinner with the Cougars as well as a two-time All-American, and was part of Houston National Championship winning team in 1982. Professionally, Tuten won 25 events on various tours. He spent three of his professional years on the PGA tour, making a cut on 19 of the 46 events he played as a part, though achieving no wins with the PGA. He did make his first Masters appearance in 1984 as an amateur, and he competed in three U.S. Opens in 1990, 1991, and 1993. While playing professionally, Tuten spent 12 years as a golf instructor. His want to teach and improve the next generation led him to coaching. He spent some time at St. Thomas High School in Texas as head coach, leading the program to multiple high state finishes, and in 2016 he took over the program of Division III’s University of St. Thomas where he still is head coach today.

1981 | Randy Stevenson - No verifiable info is available about Stevenson’s career.

1982 | Tom Krystyn - What is known about Tom Krystyn is he had a very lengthy amateur career. He did play collegiately at Florida State University from 1983-1987 with moderate success, and from information we could gather he did a lot of amateur play in Colorado, including an intriguing Colorado Senior Open amateur win in 2016 where he finished above legendary NFL quarterback John Elway. In 2017, Krystyn earned honorary membership into the Colorado PGA.

1983 | Mark Turlington - From what is verifiably available about Turlington, he was an All-American golfer at the University of South Florida in 1989. Outside of that, very little more is available.

1984 | Wes Tuck - Some varied information about Tuck’s amateur career is avaiable, including some success at the 1988 U.S. Amateur Championship, but little more than that is readily known. He did also attend Auburn where he was a member of their golf team.

1985 | Brad Agee - The most verifiable information for Agee was he was a member of the Texas golf team that participated in the 1990 NCAA Championships, where he was listed in programs as a player to watch.

1986 | Andrew Purnell -Purnell is known to have attended both LSU and Florida State University as a member of their golf teams in his time following the Future Masters, with a personal best 2nd place finish at the 1990 Florida Southern Golf Classic as a Seminole. That year he also finished tied for 6th in the NCAA Championships, and was named an All-American honorable mention that year. Purnell is listed as an amateur on the Florida State Golf Association website, where he was named Amateur Player of the Year as well as Amateur Match Play Champion, Four-Ball Champion in 2005, 2003 USGA State Team Member, and 2003 & 2008 Mid-Amateur Four-Ball North Champion.

1987 | Shaun Micheel - Micheel played collegiately at Indiana University before turning professional in 1992. While early career for Micheel was very patchy, including struggling to hold membership on the PGA Tour, he earned some crucial wins in the 1998 Singapore Open and on the 1999 Korn Ferry Tour. Going into the 2003 PGA Championship, he was ranked 169th in the world golf rankings, and was making his 164th PGA Tour start, making him one of the biggest underdogs competing that year. But a great run of play pushed him that day to not just a phenomenal run, but a crowning run as he won the major for his only win of his PGA Tour career. The success of the major win in 2003 pushed Micheel to 34th in the world in 2004, and he was able to push to some solid finishes in other majors as well. He finished runner-up in the 2006 PGA Championship to golf icon Tiger Woods, getting revenge later over Woods in a first round victory over him in-route to a runner-up finish at that year’s HSBC World Match Play Championship. Other high major finishes for Micheel included tied for 22nd in the 2004 Masters, tied for 22nd in the 2010 U.S. Open, and tied for 35th in the 2007 The Open Championship. As an additional fun fact, Micheel is only the second golfer in U.S. Open history to make a double eagle/albatross, doing that on the 6th hole of the previously mentioned career best U.S. Open run. Micheel has the most PGA Tour starts of any golfer who’s only win on the tour came at a major. His last full season was in 2011, and in 2019 he began play on the Champions Tour.

1988 | Nicky Groetze - Goetze’s junior career during the time he won the Future Masters included being a four-time AJGA Rolex First Team All-American, a five time winner on the AJGA Tour, a USGA Junior Boys runner-up, a Junior Orange Bowl Championship winner, and an AJJGA Compaq Scholastic Junior All-American honoree. Collegiately, Goetze played at Clemson, where he was a three-time All-American, four-time All-ACC selection, and a member of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame. All four Clemson teams Goetze played on were ranked highly nationally and made NCAA Tournament appearances, and he was also named on the ACC 50-Year Anniversary golf team in 2003. He notably had two crucial wins in 1990 and 1992′s Ping Preview Tournaments, with the 1990 win being notable for beating golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson. Goetze would play professionally on several tours, including the PGA Tour, Canadian Tour, and Asian Tour, earning moderate success with a known win at the BC Tel Pacific Open. Following his playing career, Goetze would turn to coaching, serving as an assistant coach at the University of Florida, and over 10 years as a head coach at Florida State, Mississippi State, UTEP, and Akron. As a coach, Goetze led his teams to 4 NCAA DI Regional tournaments, 2 NCAA DI Championship appearances, 9 tournament titles, and coached 3 All-Americans. Presently, Geotze works as a professional golf trainer in Gainesville, Florida.

1989 | Briny Baird - Following his Future Master’s success, Baird played collegiately at both Georgia Tech and Valdosta State. With Valdosta State, Baird won NCAA individual golf championships in 1994 and 1995, and he turned professional after graduation. Baird has one listed win on his career, that coming at the 2000 Monterry Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. Baird is listed as being a current PGA Tour player, although he has not played a tour event since 2014, and he has at least six runner-up finishes during his career. His best finishes at the majors include being on the cut in the 2004 and 2009 Masters and the 2009 The Open Championship, tied for 22nd in the 2001 PGA Championship, and tied for 40th in the 2001 U.S. Open. The most interesting fact for Baird is having the distinction of being one of the richest golfers to never win a PGA Tour event, winning over $13 million during his career.

1990- 1991 | Stewart Clink - The second ever back-to-back overall winner in Future Masters history, Huntsville-native Clink went collegiate following his local success and attended Georgia Tech, playing as a member of their golf team until he graduated and turned professional in 1995. Clink’s pro career is marked with 15 wins and an all-time high ranking of 5th in the world in 2008. 8 of Clink’s professional wins have came on the PGA Tour, which he joined in 1997 where he won the Canon Greater Hartford Open in his rookie season. Clink was a consistent performer on the PGA Tour, and his most notable win came in 2009 when he held off Tom Watson to win that year’s Open Championship, making it the only major win of his career. Other majors did prove fruitful for Clink, even if he didn’t win more than the ‘09 Open, as he had tied for 3rd or undisputed 3rd place finishes in the 2008 Masters, 1999 PGA Championship, and 2001 U.S. Open. Clink’s most recent win came in the 2021 RBC Heritage, also winning the 2020 Safeway Open in the same season, which made him only the 4th person in PGA Tour history to accomplish that feat after turning 47. Clink was a member of the winning PResidents Cup teams in 2000, 2005, 2007, and 2009, a Ryder Cup team member in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, and 2010, the WGC-World Cup in 2005 and 2006, and represented the PGA Tour in the Wendy’s 3-Tour Challenge in 2006, 2008, and 2009. Other major achievements for Clink include being a Haskins Award winner in 1995, the Nike Tour leading money winner and Player of the YEar in 1996, the 1997 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, and the 2017 Payne Stewart Award winner.

1992 | Tyler Crawford - Much of Crawford’s known post-Future Masters career has been on the amateur grounds. He is listed as a 2017 Kelly Cup winner, earning results in 27 events from 2008 to 2023. His last known results finish is a 6th place finish in this year’s Kelly Cup.

1993 | Robert Floyd - Floyd, the son of Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd, has enjoyed an up-and-down golf career post-Future Masters. After being an All-American golfer at Florida, Floyd followed his father’s footsteps and left school early to compete professionally on the Nationwide and PGA Tours for 15 years. From what can be found, he competed in more than 30 professional tournaments combined on both tours, the majority of those coming on the PGA Tour, though it resulted in him only making the cut for 2 events. In an attempt to reignite his golf career, Floyd participated in a series on the Gold Channel called Big Break Indian Wells in 2011. He entered the show as one of those most experienced golfers, but unfortunately saw his run on the show end early following an episode 2 elimination in the 10-episode series. Little else is known for Floyd’s career post-Big Break, with the only thing that can be found being him being listed on LinkedIn as the President of Sales at The Race Cooler Company.

1994 | Cullen Thompson - No verifiable info is available about Thompson’s career.

1995 | Nathan Bertsch - For Bertsch, the most that can be verifiably found is some information from the Florida Golf State Association website listing him as an amateur, and that he attended college at Florida State from 1997 to 1999. His most recent listed result was a tied for 103rd finish in the 2023 Amateur Championship.

1996 | Scott Todd - No verifiable info is available about Todd’s career.

1997 | Bubba Dickerson - Dickerson was able to break a trend of 20 straight overall champions at the Future Masters coming from the 17-18 age group when he took the overall crown from the 15-16 age group in 1997. Following that Future Masters success story, Dickerson continued his career to college where he attended Florida as a member of the Gators’ golf team. Dickerson continued amateur play while in college, so in addtion to runs with the Gators that won the 2001 NCAA Championship and All-SEC honors in 2000 and 2001 and All-American honors in 2001, Dickerson saw a runner-up finish in the 2000 U.S. Amateur Championship, and wins in the 2001 Western Amateur and U.S. Amateur. Following his U.S. Amateur win in 2001, which earned him ann opportunity to play in the 2002 Masters where he was eliminated in the cut group, he decided to leave school early and turn professional. He has played pro on the European Challenge Tour in 2003, the NGA Hooters Tour in 2004, the Nationwide tour in 2005 and from 2008-2019, and he qualified for the PGA Tour in 2006 and 2007. His lone professional win came at the 2009 Chitimacha Louisiana Open, and his only others major appearance listed was a 2011 cut finish at the U.S. Open.

1998 | Wesley Pate - While it is known that Pate was a member of the University of Alabama golf team, which included him winning the 2002 Spirit of America Tournament, not much else is readily available about Pate’s career.

1999 | Daniel Ozley - Ozley attended the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) following his stint winning the Future Master’s, with much of his known career being at the amateur level.

2000 | Lee Williams - Williams was the first Future Masters overall winner following the turn of the century, and following that success he continued on a successful amateur career that included wins in the 2001 and 2003 Greystone Invitational, the 2002 Southern Amateur, and the 2003 Dogwood Invitational. He also got the opportunity to represent the U.S. in the Walker Cup in 2003 and 2005, and played collegiately at Auburn. Williams turned pro following his graduation in 2005, playing on the US Pro Golf Tour and NGA Pro Golf Tour, where he earned three wins, before entering the Nationwide Tour in 2012. He earned his first Nationwide Tour win at the 2012 Mexico Open, and finished that season 16th on the money list to earn his PGA Tour card for 2013. On the PGA Tour, Lee has played 39 events and made the cut for 16, with no top 10 finishes. The only major he has appeared in is the U.S. Open, with his best finish being tied for 40th in 2006. Williams last known PGA Tour appearance is the 2014 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2001 | Joe Shirley - Shirley’s career notes are limited, but what is known is that he attended Vanderbilt University, and was named an SEC Freshman Academic Honor Roll member in 2004.

2002 | Joseph Sykora - Sykora joined the Crimson Tide golf team post-Future Masters, with the Daphne native’s collegiate highlights including him being a 2005 U.S. Amateur participant, winner of the 2006 Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, a two-time Alabama Match Play Champion in 2005 and 2007, two-time ESPN Academic All-American in 2006 and 2007, and two-time SEC Scholar Athlete Award winner in 2006 and 2007. Professionally, there is information of Sykora being a New Zealand PGA Championship participant, but little more is known outside of that.

2003 | Glenn Northcutt - Following his Future Masters win, Northcutt claimed medalist honors at the 2003 I.R.I Highland Creek Junior, and earned runner-up finishes in the 2004 Taylor Made-Adidas at Chateau Elan and the 2005 Rome Classic. Northcutt signed collegiately with Auburn, and during his time with the Tigers golf program he earned honors such as a being a 2007 U.S. Amateur Qualifier medalist, 2008 Alabama Match Play Champion, All-SEC honors in 2007, 2008 Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar, and was ranked 51st by Golfweek at the end of the 2008 fall golf season among collegiate golfers. Northcutt at last reports has continued amateur play.

2004 | Hudson Swafford - Swafford continued his playing career into college following his Future Masters feat, taking himself to the University of Georgia. After graduating in 2011, Swafford turned professional, with his first win coming on the Nationwide Tour at the Stadion Classic at UGA in 2012 after shooting a course record in the final round. Swafford has recorded 5 professional wins, 3 of which came in the PGA Tour. His first on the Tour came at the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge, and his last being the 2022 American Express. His best majors finish is tied for 30th at the 2022 Masters, but did make the field at the 2017, 2021, and 2002 PGA Championship and 2010 and 2014 U.S. Open before being cut. Swafford joined the LIV Golf tour and participated in their inaugural event in London, with his PGA Tour membership suspended indefinitely like many others who joined the Saudi-backed golf organization. He has yet to record a top-25 finish on the LIV Golf Series. To date, his highest world ranking is 61st, which he achieved in January 2022.

2005 | Lowery Thomas - Thomas signed with the University of Georgia to play collegiately with the Bulldogs, with little else known for his post-Future Masters career.

2006 | Blayne Barber - Barber played collegiately at UCF and Auburn, being named an All-American as a freshman at UCF and in his two years at Auburn being a two time All-SEC honoree and two time All-American. Barber holds the Auburn golf record for the lowest career stroke average at 70.83, and he recorded two collegiate wins as well as an amateur win at the 2009 Florida State Amateur. Barber was also a participant on the 2011 and 2012 Palmer Cup and 2011 Walker Cup teams. Barber turned pro in 2012, playing on the Web.com Tour through 2014 with his lone professional win coming at the 2014 South Georgia Classic. His 16th finish on the Web.com Tour Finals that year earned him his PGA Tour card. Barber has made the field of one major event, the 2015 U.S. Open, where he only made it to the cut. Statistically, Barber has played in 105 PGA Tour events, making 55 cuts, 6 top 10 finishes, 2 top 5s, 1 third place finish, and 1 runner-up at the 2016 RSM Classic. His most recent PGA Tour event was the 2019 Honda Classic.

2007 | Sam Braver - Sam Braver turned collegiate following his Future Master’s success, attending South Carolina and Oklahoma. He actively competes as an amateur competitior.

2008 | Ollie Schneiderjans - Schneiderjans was no stranger to success outside of the Future Masters crown he earned in 2008. On the Amateur circuit, during which time he also played collegiately at Georgia Tech, he won or tied for 1st on 9 events, and was a three-time All-American in college. In addition, Schneiderjans was a former #1 ranked amateur golfer in the world. Schneiderjans as an amateur also represented the U.S. at the Junior Ryder Cup in 2010, and the 2014 and 2015 Palmer Cup. He turned professional in 2015, immediately competing on the PGA Tour. He made four majors fields, earning career best tied for 12th at the 2015 Open Championship, tied for 42nd at the 2015 U.S. Open, and tied for 59th at the 2018 PGA Championship. His lone professional win came on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2016 Air Capital Classic. He is still listed as an active professional competitor.

2009 | Stewart Jolly - Jolly, a Birmingham native, earned plenty of collegiate accolades during his time at LSU. He earned wins at the 2012 Shoal Creek Intercollegiate, 2013 and 2014 Golfweek Conference Challenge, and 2014 Northeast Amateur. He was named a first team All-SEC member in 2014 and second team in 2015, a 2014 Palmer Cup participant, and a Golfweek and PING All-American in 2014. He is considered one of the most decorated golf players in LSU program history.

2010 | Mason Rogers - Rogers competed collegiately at the University of North Alabama, and currently is listed as playing professionally on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2011 | Michael Hines - At the time of his Future Masters win, Hines earned a #2 junior golfer ranking in the state of Georgia and #48 nationally. He signed to play collegiately at Georgia Tech in 2012. Hines was an every year ACC Academic Honor Roll member, with his best season being 2014-15 where he found his only top 10 finish. The most recent info regarding Hines is him being listed as a PGA Tour caddie on LinkedIn.

2012 | Robby Shelton - Shelton continued a successful junior and amateur career post-Future Masters. He represented the U.S. internationally at the 2012 Junior Ryder Cup, 2014 and 2015 Palmer Cups, and 2015 Walker Cup. He also finished tied for third as an amateur at the 2015 Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour, which was the highest finish for an amateur in a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991. He also earned qualification for the 2014 U.S. Open. Collegiately, Shelton attended the University of Alabama for 3 years, from 2013 to 2016. He turned professional in 2016 after his junior year. Shelton has earned 6 professional wins during his career, all of which came on the Korn Ferry Tour from 2019 to 2022. He is a former competitor for PGA Tour Canada, where he represented the Tour at the 2017 Aruba Cup, and currently he is listed as a PGA Tour competitor, where he has played in 93 events, making 46 cuts, 6 top 10 finishes, 2 top 5s, and 2 third place finishes, earning $3.1 million in his PGA Tour career.

2013 | Jacob Joiner - Joiner played collegiately at Georgia Tech, and during that time won the 2015 Carpet Capital Collegiate, joining the program after a successful junior career where he was ranked #81 in the worldwide rankings. Currently, Joiner is listed as an assistant golf coach at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama.

2014 | Tanner Owens - Following the Future Masters overall win in 2014, Owens qualified for and advanced to match play at the 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur, including earning a win over the then #1 ranked junior in the world in the first round. He was a medalist at the 2014 Tennessee PGA Junior qualifier, a participant at the National PGA Junior, and finished second and fifth respectively at the Tennessee Junior State Amateur and Tennessee State Amateur. Owens also earned top 10 finishes at other national events, and was named as a #4 player in Tennessee in 2014. Owens played collegiately at Virginia Tech and Middle Tennessee, playing primarily for MTSU from 2017 to 2021 where he earned multiple accolades such as competing in the 2018 U.S. Amateur as the 12th Blue Raider all-time to make the event, a 2019 All-Conference USA and All-Academic Team honoree, and a 2021 All-Conference USA tournament team member and All-Academic Team selection. Owens continues to play at the amateur level.

2015 | Matthew Ruel - Ruel turned collegiate after his Future Masters win in 2015, originally attending Ole Miss before transferring to Gonzaga in 2017. At Gonzaga, Ruel was named an honorable mention academic All-Conference in 2019 and Academic All-Conference first team in 2022. He also is ranked #5 all time at Gonzaga with a career best average score of 74.41. He currently competes on the amateur level, with his most recent appearance being the 2022 Washington Open Invitational according to current records.

2016 | Turk Pettit - Pettit played collegiately at Clemson University, also pursuing an amateur career during that time. He won the 2021 NCAA Championship, also earning first team All-American honors, and earned and amateur win at the 2018 Irish Creek Intercollegiate. Pettit turned professional in 2021, with memberships in the Forme Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, and LIV Golf. His lone professional win came at the 2021 Birck Boilermaker Classic on the Forme Tour. Currently, Pettit is a competitor on the Asian Tour.

2017 | Thomas Ponder - Dothan native Ponder was last listed as playing collegiately at the University of Alabama, competing as a Senior in 2022-23. Going into college, along with the Future Masters crown, Ponder was a quarterfinalist at the USGA Junior Amateur Championship, a four time Dothan Eagle Golfer of the Year, and led Providence Christian to back-to-back state runner-up finishes. As a high school senior, Ponder’s 68.38 strokes per round broke an AHSAA single season record held by Crimson Tide golf great Robby Shelton, and Ponder was also a three-time individual AHSAA state champion in 2017, 2018, and 2019, one of only five golfers in state history to accomplish the feat. He was a #19 ranked prospect according to Golfweek.com before joining Alabama. Of the accolades Shelton earned at Bama included 2019-20 first team SEC Academic Honor Roll, and a 2020-21 PING All-Region team member and second team All-SEC with a #67 individual ranking.

2018 | Hal Dove - Dove, a Dothan native who attended Houston Academy, is listed as a member of the Auburn golf team. He’s a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

2019 | Jones Free - Free recently finished his sophomore season at the University of Alabama as a member of their golf team, where he is still an active collegiate competitor. Prior to college, Free was ranked as the #7 golfer in the state of Alabama at the prep level.

2020- 2021 | Carter Loflin - Loflin is in the beginnings of his collegiate career at the University of Georgia, and in his first year he represented the Bulldogs program as a Patriot All-American.

2022 | Tyler Spielman - Spielman has continued a solid run as of recent on the junior and amateur level, with his most recent event being a 12th place finish at the Team TaylorMade Invitational.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.