EXCLUSIVE: Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks about recovery post-hospital release

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time, one of the surviving victims of the deadly Dadeville shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party is speaking out. After two months, she was released following being in a medically induced coma for a month and facing multiple surgeries.

Cara Johns has shown us she is one strong girl. After waking up from her medically induced coma, it only took a few weeks before she started to walk and talk again fully. After being released from the hospital, the thing she wanted to do was eat Zaxby’s, and she did just that.

Johns spoke in her first interview since the deadly mass shooting that left her in a coma for a month while also undergoing multiple surgeries during that time.

Nurses told her father Cara might not make it after being shot in the head, chest and stomach. However, she proved that she was capable of a full recovery.

“When I first woke up, I did not know I could talk or walk or anything like that. I had learned how to do that all over again,” said Cara.

Before Cara was released from the hospital last week, we continued to receive updates from her father Justin Johns.

“Were going to get through this. It’s just going to take some time. THere is a lot of healing left to be done. It’s just taking it day by day right now. That’s the best I know how to do,” said Justin.

Cara remembers getting ready for prom with her best friends then heading to Alexis Dowdell’s Sweet 16 birthday party.

“I wasn’t coming down to whoever was trying to push me down. I was not going got the floor, and I think I got shot then.”

Against all odds, Cara is making a miraculous recovery.

“When I got out, we went to Zaxby’s. That was real good,” said Cara.

“I don’t know, probably sitting here, I guess. I don’t know if I have a favorite moment. They’ve all been good, just glad to have her in the house. I’m glad to see her when I come in every day,” said Cara’s father.

Cara is more than ready to get back into sports and attend in-person classes for her senior year this fall. But her father says right now, they are taking it day by day.

