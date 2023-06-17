Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew this week.(Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (AP) — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were...
Several from southeast Alabama named in drug indictments
Kelsey Tanner of Newton (pictured) is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving...
Dale County woman charged after deadly hit-and-run
Kevin Hart
Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter
McCraney in court
Judge affirms McCraney’s life without parole sentence
Watch at 2 p.m.: multi-agency investigation results in numerous arrests.

Latest News

While others hide from the storms, others face them head on.
A day in the life of a lineman during storms
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
Juneteenth celebration kicks off in Enterprise
Enterprise Juneteenth Celebration
City of Headland launches new app
City of Headland launches new app