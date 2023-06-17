A day in the life of a lineman during storms

While heavy storms ravished the Wiregrass Wednesday and Thursday, lineman for electric company had to head straight to the storm.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - “I took a look at the outage map,” said Britt Caldwell, lineman with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “I told my wife, ‘Babe, it’s going to be rough couple of days.”

As more residents lose power, it is a race against the clock to get power restored as quick as possible.

“We worked all night then all the next day, went home slept for a couple hours and came bac,” said Caldwell. “This storm, it’s been a lot different than the rest of them. It’s almost like a hurricane, it’s just been coming in waves. One comes through in Dothan, so we’d head to Dothan and get all them on. Then, one came over here to Samson.”

With multiple days of severe weather and multiple areas being affected, many power companies and co-ops are spreading out resources as far as they can. This maximizes coverage area, but makes it to where only one or two people could be working in a specific area.

“We’re tired. We’ve been working so you’ve got to slow down sometimes and think about what you’re doing because electricity doesn’t forgive you,” said Caldwell. “You know, it’s not like a lot of things, you make mistake with it, you’re going to know.”

Regardless of the danger present, the work must be done.

“We are not going to stop until the last one is on, so we’re coming,” said Caldwell. “If you are out of power now, we’re coming for you. It’s just a matter of time before we get there.”

If you are experiencing a loss of power, you can report it on your electric company’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

