Wiregrass family impacted by damage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -This week, the Wiregrass was hit by multiple rounds of storms leaving lots of damage and thousands of families without power.

One woman in Kinsey, Alabama shared her experience of being displaced after the storm damaged their home.

While she slept next to her one-year-old daughter, Carlee Fogarty says a tree came crashing down on her ceiling during the storm

‘Usually through storms, I don’t like them so i am going to go to sleep with the baby through it and I woke up. My fIrst thought was, why is my ceiling falling down?”

As Fogarty, her daughter, and her boyfriend stood on a neighbors porch waiting for the storm to pass, the reality of what happened set in.

"To know that you put so much time and effort into making even a rental home with your kids and realizing how quickly it can just be snatched up, emotionally, it has just done a number.”

The family is now focusing on what their next step will be while living with a relative, a few hours away from Kinsey. Carlee says she is just glad to have her family.

The Wiregrass branch of Alabama Red Cross was aware of this family’s situation and is encouraging other families to call 1-800-Red Cross if your home was damaged in the storm.

