Thunderstorm Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend, with an ongoing threat for strong to severe storms. Be weather aware, especially from midday Saturday through the evening hours. The rain coverage looks lower Sunday as we turn a bit hotter.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny. High near 87°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 91° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 84° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 69° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

Watch at 2 p.m.: multi-agency investigation results in numerous arrests.

