Stormy Afternoons Continue

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - A slight risk has been issued for the Wiregrass through the evening Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon with the main threat being strong gust winds and hail. An isolated brief spin-up is possible but not likely. Be sure to check the 4WARN weather app for updates throughout the day!

TODAY - Scattered showers and storms. High near 89°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low near 71°. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph 30%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds W 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

