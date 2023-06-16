Recreational Red Snapper Season Opens

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re willing to brave a choppy Gulf of Mexico, you may want to take Dad out fishing for Father’s Day.

The start of the recreational red snapper season is always exciting, and this extra-long season is creating even more buzz.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the record 70-day Gulf red snapper recreational season back in May.

The extended season will last until July 31 and then reopen in the fall for three-day weekends during October and November.

Chelsea Ray, Marketing Director for Captain Anderson’s Marina explained while their federal charter boats have been fishing for red snapper since June 1st, the state charter boats are now gearing up just as ready to hit the water. Check out available fishing trips and tours to book through the marina here.

As long as the weather permits, Charter Captains like Garrison Rosie at Reel Rosie Charters said they are looking forward to a great season.

“It’s always a big day for us. There are a lot of people in town that come just for this event. It’s pretty nice that we are gonna have a little bit longer of a season this year. Especially with the bad weather, that gives us more days to give out there and have more opportunities to harvest these red snappers,” said Captain Rosie.

Reel Rosie Charters focus on inshore fishing trips as state charters have to stay within the nine-mile federal line.

The season is for private anglers fishing from private vessels in the Florida Gulf state and federal waters

The minimum size limit for red snapper is 16 inches and the daily bag limit is two per person.

