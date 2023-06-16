Pike Liberal Arts welcomes Luverne native as head softball coach

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Patriots will look to shake things up next softball season as Pike Liberal Arts announced Tori Free Sanchez as the newest head coach.

Sanchez played college softball at St. John’s University in New York. and is four-time All-BIG EAST selection and the 2015 BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year. In her final four years with the team, the Johnnies claimed 117 victories while reaching the final game of the conference tournament four times.

Sanchez holds the program record for strikeouts as she returned to St. John’s in 2019 to become an assistant softball coach. She has been coaching the last three years at Highland Home where she has made it to two regional tournaments.

Additionally, she has freelanced as a pitching coach since her high school days, guiding and developing youth and high school players in Alabama.

