Man whose name city of Dothan forged sues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Larry Patrick, whose name the City of Dothan electronically forged on documents, filed a lawsuit against the city this week.

It also named several other defendants and demanded unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

For eight years after he retired from a 34-year career with the city’s recreation program, Patrick’s name appeared on paperwork required to receive federal reimbursement for its after-school feeding program.

A News4 investigation uncovered the electronic forgery last August.

The city blamed Stephanie Wingfield, the feeding program coordinator who lost her job amid allegations of other falsified paperwork.

“Ms. Wingfield didn’t use updated log-in credentials for the on-line submittals after she became responsible for the program after Larry (Patrick) retired,” City Manager Kevin Cowper told News 4 last year.

Named in the lawsuit are Dothan Leisure Services Director Allison Hall, Roy Kitts who retired several months ago, Wingfield, and several fictitious defendants not named in the suit. .

The FBI and Dothan police are investigating potential fraud in the feeding program that occurred years after Patrick’s retirement.

