Man whose name city of Dothan forged sues

For eight years after he retired from a 34-year career with the city, Larry Patrick’s name appeared on paperwork required to receive federal reimbursement for its after-school feeding program.
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Larry Patrick, whose name the City of Dothan electronically forged on documents, filed a lawsuit against the city this week.

It also named several other defendants and demanded unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

For eight years after he retired from a 34-year career with the city’s recreation program, Patrick’s name appeared on paperwork required to receive federal reimbursement for its after-school feeding program.

A News4 investigation uncovered the electronic forgery last August.

The city blamed Stephanie Wingfield, the feeding program coordinator who lost her job amid allegations of other falsified paperwork.

“Ms. Wingfield didn’t use updated log-in credentials for the on-line submittals after she became responsible for the program after Larry (Patrick) retired,” City Manager Kevin Cowper told News 4 last year.

Named in the lawsuit are Dothan Leisure Services Director Allison Hall, Roy Kitts who retired several months ago, Wingfield, and several fictitious defendants not named in the suit. .

The FBI and Dothan police are investigating potential fraud in the feeding program that occurred years after Patrick’s retirement.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were...
Several from southeast Alabama named in drug indictments
Kelsey Tanner of Newton (pictured) is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving...
Dale County woman charged after deadly hit-and-run
McCraney in court
Judge affirms McCraney’s life without parole sentence
Watch at 2 p.m.: multi-agency investigation results in numerous arrests.
Dothan police officers investigate a shooting at Martin Homes on June 14, 2023.
Child accidentally shoots Dothan woman

Latest News

The Press Thornton Future Masters junior golf tournament, one of the most traditionally rich...
Local youth to line up at the tee for Future Masters junior golf tournament
Finding Nemo Jr
Dive into the big blue at Finding Nemo Jr.
Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire at a historic building in Tuskegee.
Investigators probe blaze that destroyed Tuskegee’s historic St. Joseph building
Whitetail Deer
First case of chronic wasting disease found in Holmes County