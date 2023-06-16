Local youth to line up at the tee for Future Masters junior golf tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Press Thornton Future Masters junior golf tournament, one of the most traditionally rich junior tournaments in the world, will be held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks course from June 17 through June 24.

At the tournament, kids aged 7-18 travel from around the world to compete for a Future Masters title.

This year marks the 74th anniversary of the tournament, which is typically held at the Dothan Country Club. However, while the DCC undergoes a series of renovations, the 2023 tournament will be held at the RTJ - Highland Oaks course.

An impressive list of golfing greats competed at Future Masters tournament during their youth, and several golfers from the local area will be lining up at the tee this year for the chance to continue that legacy as Future Masters champions.

From ages as young as 11, to as old as 18, the list of local Future Masters contenders are as follows:

Ages 11-12:

Wiley Alford of Dothan, 11.

Douglas Lee of Dothan, 12.

Mac Steltenpohl of Dothan, 11.

Ages 13-14:

Jack Palmer of Donalsonville, GA 13.

Ages 15-18:

Trenton Abels of Slocomb, 18.

Jackson Bailey of Enterprise, 18.

Alex Broadaway of Dothan, 17.

Nicklaus Cook of Enterprise, 18.

Mason Crowder of Dothan, 17.

Denton Dowling of Dothan, 17.

Jon Ed Steed of Enterprise, 16.

Luke Thornton of Dothan, 17.

Jay Wilson of Elba, 18.

More information about the Future Masters can be found on their website, and the 2023 schedule of events can be found here.

