Investigators probe blaze that destroyed Tuskegee’s historic St. Joseph building

The building has been around since the 1930s and used to hold mass and had a kindergarten in the basement.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) – The cause of a large blaze that destroyed a historic building in Tuskegee early Thursday morning remains under investigation.

On Friday, the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office said its investigators have not found any evidence that would lead them to believe it was suspicious or criminal in nature and added that it could not rule out weather being a factor. Witnesses had speculated that lightning could have been to blame.

Firefighters worked through the morning to extinguish the fire at the historic St. Joseph Catholic building, which witnesses said went up in flames around 7 a.m.

“The fire is huge,” nearby resident Dyann Robinson said.

Historic St. Joseph School in Tuskegee on fire

Robinson, who went to the historic school, said she was worried that the fire would spread to nearby buildings. Ultimately, that did not happen.

St. Joseph has a rich history in Tuskegee. The building, located on West Montgomery Road, was once the home of St. Joseph Catholic School. After being open for 75 years, the school closed in May 2020.

According to Robinson, the building is still owned by the church and used by other schools and organizations. It is also adjacent to other church buildings.

“This building is historic, it’s been around longer than I have,” Robinson said. “I just hope they get the fire under control, so no other buildings catch fire and no one gets hurt.”

