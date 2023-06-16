History of the Future Masters Tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Since the competition began in 1950, over 30,000 players from all over the world have taken part in the Future Masters Tournament at the Dothan Country Club making their mark on the world of golf.

The Press Thornton Future Masters Tournament, an idea of the late Press Thornton, has become the developing grounds for golf’s brightest young stars, as well as home for sportsmanship, the thrill of competition and the love for the game of golf.

It was for those reasons the Dothan Country Club served as the first host for the tournament.

Timeline of the Tournament:

The tournament was played on the Dothan Country Club course until 2002. During that year, the course was being redesigned by Bill Bergin Golf Designs.

In 2003, the Future Masters contestants were introduced to the new course at the country club containing a par of 70, new challenges, new victories and disappointments, and a new chapter of history.

Notable players:

Many winners have gone on to play professionally and even go on to win the coveted green jacket of the PGA Masters tournament.

Notable professionals include:

Trevor Immelman - 1994 Future Masters 9th place, 2008 Masters winner

Bubba Watson - 1996 Future Masters winner, 2012 Masters winner

Scottie Scheffler- 2006 Future Masters winner, 2022 Masters winner

Present Day Tournament:

The 2023 Tournament will start a new chapter in the history books as the tournament will be played on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks. This change is happening because new renovations are taking place at the Dothan Country Club.

The Tournament begins June 17 and ends June 24.

News4 will be on location for the Live at Lunch show on June 22 for an up close look at the competition.

