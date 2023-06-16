Gov. Ivey signs bill approving funding for Birmingham-Southern College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill Friday morning that will create a state loan program for embattled higher education institutions that will extend $30 million in loans to Birmingham-Southern College that will help the financially struggling school survive.

In 2022, Birmingham Southern College (BSC) stated that they would have to close if the school did not get $37 million in funding, and the school asked the state for about $30 million.

BSC leaders say they worked for quite some time to raise funds on their own for months, and it wasn’t until last April that they announced that they had raised enough money to stay open. At that time, officials were hinting about a new bill called the Birmingham Southern Bill that would create a loan program to help them.

That bill was introduced to the Senate committee on May 3, where it passed unanimously.

If Governor Ivey didn’t sign the bill by the close of business Friday, it would be pocket vetoed, meaning it wouldn’t have become law.

Birmingham Southern College President, Daniel B. Coleman, released the following statement on social media Friday afternoon:

To the BSC Community: Gov. Kay Ivey has signed SB278 into law, creating the Distressed Institutions of Higher Learning Revolving Loan Program. We are grateful for Gov. Ivey’s thoughtful action on this important legislation. We understand that she had concerns, and are glad those were addressed through her amendments. This program is an important part of the College’s financial package, and we look forward to continuing to work with the State Treasurer and others to ensure that it has maximum impact for BSC while protecting Alabama taxpayers. The record amount of resources in the Education Trust Fund this year was a key factor in making this kind of investment possible for public and private colleges that qualify. The economic impact study we released in February, which documented a $97.2 million annual impact on Alabama, helped policymakers see BSC’s value to Alabama. And we know that our alumni and students bring value every day in the communities in which they live, work, and serve. We are deeply grateful to Sen. Jabo Waggoner ’60, Sen Rodger Smitherman, and Rep. Juandalynn Givan for their tireless efforts on BSC’s behalf. We also send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who became our advocate and helped bring us to this important moment. Forward, Ever!

