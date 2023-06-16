Get a lay of the course before the Press Thornton Future Masters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Press Thornton Future Masters has traditionally been a tournament for the best and brightest young golfers to prove themselves among a field of their peers. Although this year’s course is different, the tournament, at its heart, is about good sportsmanship, the spirit of competition, creating life-long friendships and preserving 74 years of great golf.

Each age group will be split up by age to determine which set of tees they will play from, also called their handicap.

Ages 10-and-under will play from the Teal Tees (5,181 yards).

Ages 11-12 will play from the White Tees (5,849 yards).

Ages 13-14 will play from the Orange Tees (6,507 yards).

Ages 15-18 will play from the Purple Tees (7,154 yards).

Par is 72.

Age groups 11 and up will play the front and back nine on Highlands and Marshwood, respectively.

Age groups ten and under will play the front nine on Highlands, and the back nine on Magnolia.

Before these golfers tee off, make sure you know the ins and outs of each hole on Magnolia, Marshwood and Highlands

Magnolia

This scenic course is flecked with elegant magnolias, and reached by crossing a wooden bridge spanning marshland.

Hole One

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 252

White- 296

Orange- 330

Purple- 371

Hole Two

Par Three

Yardage from Teal- 81

White- 110

Orange- 147

Purple- 166

Hold Three

Par Five

Yardage from Teal- 392

White- 476

Orange- 520

Purple- 545

Hole Four

Par Five

Yardage from Teal- 413

White- 457

Orange- 480

Purple- 516

Hole Five

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 291

White- 317

Orange- 352

Purple- 377

Hole Six

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 307

White- 363

Orange- 396

Purple- 441

Hole Seven

Par Three

Yardage from Teal- 111

White- 136

Orange- 150

Purple- 176

Hole Eight

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 297

White- 341

Orange- 373

Purple- 409

Hole Nine

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 327

White- 366

Orange- 398

Purple- 414

Marshwood

Aptly named Marshwood is nestled amongst tall pines and a scenic marsh.

Hole One

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 276

White- 304

Orange- 334

Purple- 370

Hole Two

Par Five

Yardage from Teal- 406

White- 453

Orange- 483

Purple- 521

Hold Three

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 266

White- 311

Orange- 327

Purple- 364

Hole Four

Par Three

Yardage from Teal- 114

White- 126

Orange-147

Purple- 178

Hole Five

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 351

White- 380

Orange- 418

Purple- 441

Hole Six

Par Five

Yardage from Teal- 435

White- 544

Orange- 616

Purple- 660

Hole Seven

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 287

White- 302

Orange- 382

Purple- 421

Hole Eight

Par Three

Yardage from Teal- 94

White- 113

Orange- 149

Purple-167

Hole Nine

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 302

White- 316

Orange- 348

Purple- 380

Highlands

At Highland Oaks, the Highlands make up the core nine holes. Dotted with lakes and featuring a peninsula green, this course is a joy to play.

Hole One

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 367

White- 392

Orange- 410

Purple- 442

Hole Two

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 253

White- 341

Orange- 371

Purple- 415

Hole Three

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 294

White- 354

Orange- 388

Purple- 437

Hole Four

Par Three

Yardage from Teal- 115

White- 127

Orange- 181

Purple- 225

Hole Five

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 327

White- 336

Orange- 362

Purple- 390

Hole Six

Par Three

Yardage from Teal- 120

White- 145

Orange- 169

Purple- 178

Hole Seven

Par Five

Yardage from Teal- 339

White- 422

Orange- 507

Purple- 523

Hole Eight

Par Four

Yardage from Teal- 305

White- 352

Orange-372

Purple- 409

Hole Nine

Par Five

Yardage from Teal- 434

White- 497

Orange- 525

Purple- 561

Get more information on the Highland Oaks golf course on their website, and more information about the Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament on their website.

