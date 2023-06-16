Get a lay of the course before the Press Thornton Future Masters
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Press Thornton Future Masters has traditionally been a tournament for the best and brightest young golfers to prove themselves among a field of their peers. Although this year’s course is different, the tournament, at its heart, is about good sportsmanship, the spirit of competition, creating life-long friendships and preserving 74 years of great golf.
Each age group will be split up by age to determine which set of tees they will play from, also called their handicap.
Ages 10-and-under will play from the Teal Tees (5,181 yards).
Ages 11-12 will play from the White Tees (5,849 yards).
Ages 13-14 will play from the Orange Tees (6,507 yards).
Ages 15-18 will play from the Purple Tees (7,154 yards).
Par is 72.
Age groups 11 and up will play the front and back nine on Highlands and Marshwood, respectively.
Age groups ten and under will play the front nine on Highlands, and the back nine on Magnolia.
Before these golfers tee off, make sure you know the ins and outs of each hole on Magnolia, Marshwood and Highlands
Magnolia
This scenic course is flecked with elegant magnolias, and reached by crossing a wooden bridge spanning marshland.
Hole One
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 252
White- 296
Orange- 330
Purple- 371
Hole Two
Par Three
Yardage from Teal- 81
White- 110
Orange- 147
Purple- 166
Hold Three
Par Five
Yardage from Teal- 392
White- 476
Orange- 520
Purple- 545
Hole Four
Par Five
Yardage from Teal- 413
White- 457
Orange- 480
Purple- 516
Hole Five
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 291
White- 317
Orange- 352
Purple- 377
Hole Six
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 307
White- 363
Orange- 396
Purple- 441
Hole Seven
Par Three
Yardage from Teal- 111
White- 136
Orange- 150
Purple- 176
Hole Eight
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 297
White- 341
Orange- 373
Purple- 409
Hole Nine
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 327
White- 366
Orange- 398
Purple- 414
Marshwood
Aptly named Marshwood is nestled amongst tall pines and a scenic marsh.
Hole One
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 276
White- 304
Orange- 334
Purple- 370
Hole Two
Par Five
Yardage from Teal- 406
White- 453
Orange- 483
Purple- 521
Hold Three
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 266
White- 311
Orange- 327
Purple- 364
Hole Four
Par Three
Yardage from Teal- 114
White- 126
Orange-147
Purple- 178
Hole Five
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 351
White- 380
Orange- 418
Purple- 441
Hole Six
Par Five
Yardage from Teal- 435
White- 544
Orange- 616
Purple- 660
Hole Seven
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 287
White- 302
Orange- 382
Purple- 421
Hole Eight
Par Three
Yardage from Teal- 94
White- 113
Orange- 149
Purple-167
Hole Nine
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 302
White- 316
Orange- 348
Purple- 380
Highlands
At Highland Oaks, the Highlands make up the core nine holes. Dotted with lakes and featuring a peninsula green, this course is a joy to play.
Hole One
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 367
White- 392
Orange- 410
Purple- 442
Hole Two
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 253
White- 341
Orange- 371
Purple- 415
Hole Three
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 294
White- 354
Orange- 388
Purple- 437
Hole Four
Par Three
Yardage from Teal- 115
White- 127
Orange- 181
Purple- 225
Hole Five
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 327
White- 336
Orange- 362
Purple- 390
Hole Six
Par Three
Yardage from Teal- 120
White- 145
Orange- 169
Purple- 178
Hole Seven
Par Five
Yardage from Teal- 339
White- 422
Orange- 507
Purple- 523
Hole Eight
Par Four
Yardage from Teal- 305
White- 352
Orange-372
Purple- 409
Hole Nine
Par Five
Yardage from Teal- 434
White- 497
Orange- 525
Purple- 561
Get more information on the Highland Oaks golf course on their website, and more information about the Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament on their website.
