Dothan commissioners to vote on new city hall plan next week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Memorandum of Understanding appears on Tuesday’s agenda.

Under that pending agreement, the city would purchase the parking lot across Oates Street from the courthouse where commissioners plan the new municipal complex.

As part of the same $2 million deal, Houston County will deed nearby property to the city to replace 90 lost parking spaces, land, and maximize additional parking.

Crews would demolish several buildings under the proposal, all unoccupied or with plans to become unoccupied soon.

If Dothan commissioners approve the Memorandum, Houston County Commissioners would likely vote on it by the end of June.

Read more here.

