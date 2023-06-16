Dothan commissioners to vote on new city hall plan next week

Dothan City Commissioners will consider an agreement next week clearing the way for a new city hall two blocks from the current location, a deal News4 first reported this week.
City and Houston County commissioners appear on the verge of a deal that would clear the way for a new Dothan City Hall.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Memorandum of Understanding appears on Tuesday’s agenda.

Under that pending agreement, the city would purchase the parking lot across Oates Street from the courthouse where commissioners plan the new municipal complex.

As part of the same $2 million deal, Houston County will deed nearby property to the city to replace 90 lost parking spaces, land, and maximize additional parking.

Crews would demolish several buildings under the proposal, all unoccupied or with plans to become unoccupied soon.

If Dothan commissioners approve the Memorandum, Houston County Commissioners would likely vote on it by the end of June.

Read more here.

