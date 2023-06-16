Computer tampering suspect remains jailed though a judge granted bond

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While one judge set a $240,000 bond for Jesse Ryan Taylor, a law enforcement computer tampering suspect, another judge continues to hold him without bond on unrelated drug trafficking charges.

According to court records, Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis on Thursday set Taylor’s bond at $12,000 each on a dozen allegations that he intercepted sensitive transmissions.

However, another judge had already ordered Taylor held without bond on Fentanyl trafficking related to allegations that he stole several dozen vials of the potentially deadly drug.

Police say those thefts occurred at the Dothan Fire Department, where paramedics intended to use Fentanyl to treat acute pain in emergencies.

Following his arrest last year, Taylor resigned from the department.

Despite facing those charges, he obtained a contract job with the Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

Chairman Brandon Shoupe said he ordered EMA Director Chris Judah to cease Taylor’s services when Shope learned of the matter several weeks ago.

He told reporters he became aware on June 7 that Judah ignored his orders when investigators charged Taylor with intercepting data transmissions.

Also arrested was Amy Johnson Granbury, a 911 dispatch supervisor.

According to sources, investigators were alerted when Taylor posted information intended for law enforcement on a blog where he also worked.

On the day investigators arrested Taylor and Johnson, county commissioners placed Judah on administrative leave. He resigned on June 12.

EMA offices and 911 dispatch are in the same building.

Taylor’s next hearing is on Tuesday when Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson considers whether to lift his bond revocation order holding Taylor in jail on the drug charges.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.