Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart(Contributed)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Civic Center will be enforcing its usual and additional rules for the Kevin Hart show.

The comedian is visiting Dothan for his reality check tour to share a laugh or two with the audience. Even though the show might be funny, the rules are no joke.

The rules that the Civic Center enforces are:

  • Clear Bags or small clutches only
  •   No weapons
  • No noise-making devices
  • No outside food or drink
  • No illegal drugs
  • No wallet chains, sharp spiked jewelry
  • No laser pens, glowsticks or candles
  • No pets except service animals
  • No inflatable objects.
  • No aerosols or fireworks
  • No re-entry
  • No camera or videos
  • No cellphone use in the arena

There are a couple of rules that have never been enforced at the civic Center until now. Pictures or videos are prohibited, and it is probably a good idea to not have your phone out at all.

If you think this rule is a little strict, it is one that Kevin Hart himself is requesting that the venue enforces.

“Kevin Hart special airs in the middle of July,” Clay Dempsey, the Acting Director of Performance Arts, said. “So, if all those jokes get out on the internet, then what does he really have as a special?

“This is about Dothan coming together as one. Let’s all just embrace this big opportunity that we have, pull it off and let’s see what we can get to next.”

The line will start at the lobby of the Civic Center where there will be six different lanes for people to get their bags and tickets checked. Once the line gets longer, it will go down the sidewalk by Saint Andrews Street and wrap around Troy Street as indicated by the barricades.

Guests are allowed to have their phones when scanning their tickets in the lobby. Other than that, it is recommended that they are turned off or put away.

