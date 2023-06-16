Alabama grocery tax reduction bill signed into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill into law to reduce the state’s grocery tax, something state lawmakers have sought for the better part of 20 years.

The sales tax will drop from 4% to 3% in September. It will then drop to 2% in September 2024, but only if tax collections for the Education Trust Fund rise at least 3.5%, according to The Associated Press. The AP reports that if this growth doesn’t happen, the tax will drop to 2% in the next year when the growth requirement is satisfied.

Ivey and state lawmakers agreed the cuts would help families dealing with higher food prices. After signing the bill, she said, “I have signed HB479, the one percent reduction to the state’s portion of the grocery tax. As Alabamians and Americans alike are grappling with tighter times, I am hopeful that this decision by the Legislature to slightly reduce the sales tax on certain food items will be truly felt by Alabama families.”

Alabama Arise has been pushing for a grocery tax cut for over 20 years. It also released a statement on the new law, saying, “This is a great day for the people of Alabama. This is welcome news for Alabamians who are struggling to make ends meet and working hard to keep food on the table. And this is meaningful progress toward a more just and equitable tax system for our state.”

Alabama Arise spokesman Chris Sanders went on to say, “The state grocery tax is a cruel tax on survival, and Alabama Arise remains committed to the goal of eliminating it entirely. We look forward to working with the state’s new Joint Study Commission on Grocery Taxation to find a sustainable and responsible path forward to remove the rest of the state grocery tax. There are many better options to raise revenue for vital services in Alabama than taxing a necessity of life.”

