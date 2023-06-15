Windham Elementary gains new Assistant Principal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Windham Elementary School in Daleville has a added a new member to their administrate staff for the 2023-2024 school year.

Monica Weeks has been hired as the new Windham Elementary Assistant Principal joining Windham principal Carrie Heninger for the next school year.

Monica Weeks, an Ozark teacher with over 20 years of experience, is taking on a new job as the assistant principal of Windham Elementary School in Daleville. (Monica Weeks)

Weeks started as a teacher in the Ozark City Schools District twenty-three years ago.

She taught 4th and 5th graders for nineteen years before beginning her administration experience with the Eagle Academy (ALC) four years ago.

“I have been extremely blessed with educating hundreds of students, working with the finest people, building friendships that will last a lifetime, and getting to know so many families that have become like my own family. However, there comes a time when change and growth are components for moving forward. I look forward to working with Carrie Heninger, the teachers, staff, children, parents, and the Daleville community this upcoming school year.”

Weeks stated she is looking forward to the change and getting to work with the Daleville community in this position.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.