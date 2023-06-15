Watch at 2 p.m.: multi-agency investigation results in numerous arrests.

By Ken Curtis
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement will announce the arrests of several people following a lengthy investigation. The case is significant and includes the apprehension of white-collar workers.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court
Dothan schools revamped for second time in a few years
Dothan police officers investigate a shooting at Martin Homes on June 14, 2023.
Child accidentally shoots Dothan woman
AJ Howard will take over a program that went 25-7 in 2023 to capture it’s third state...
Houston Academy names new head baseball coach

Latest News

McCraney in court
Judge affirms McCraney’s life without parole sentence
News4's Briana Jones takes with community members and recaps a possible tornado that caused...
4Warn Weather update for Eufaula with News4's Briana Jones
It can come in a hurry and cover roads in a matter of minutes. What you need to be aware of in...
“TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN:” Avoid Flooded areas on the road
The Dothan Opera House renovations will begin this autumn.
Historic Dothan Opera House to undergo major renovations