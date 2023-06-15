“TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN:” Avoid Flooded areas on the road

It is important to note while driving that six inches of water is enough to wash away a small car off the road.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The current severe weather in the Wiregrass creates obstacles to consider when on the road, particularly flooding.

It is important to note while driving that six inches of water is enough to wash away a small car off the road. Though the water might not look that deep, the Dothan Fire Department Deputy Chief, David Hasty, explained that you could never be too careful.

“Just don’t take the risk,” Hasty said. “The national quote is ‘turn around, don’t drown.’

If you are trying to go from point a to point b and there is water crossing the roadway, don’t try to cross it.

Just find another avenue to get to your point of destination.”

Hasty explained that 12 inches of water is enough to wash out something as big as a truck and that no one should attempt to walk across a flooded area. A few inches of flowing water in enough to knock down an adult.

Parts of the road that the Dothan Fire Department knows are flooded will be barricaded. If you come across one of these barricades, do not drive or walk around it.

