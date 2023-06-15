Troy Trojan baseball player invited to MLB combine

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy right-handed pitcher Zach Fruit has been invited to the 2023 MLB Draft Combine ahead of next month’s MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Fruit, whose fastball tops out at 97 mph, started the year in Troy’s rotation before moving to the bullpen, where he recorded five saves over 14 relief appearances. Fruit averaged 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings in his lone season with the Trojans, a drastic increase from his 8.6 rate in 2022 at Eastern Michigan.

He struck out six batters in 5.1 innings during Troy’s run through the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional after striking out 11 batters in just 5.2 innings in a pair of appearances in the Sun Belt Tournament. Fruit struck out five or more batters in 10 of his 22 outings and earned the save in Troy’s victory over Boston College in the Regional opener, Troy’s fourth straight win in an NCAA opening game.

The right-hander struck out at least one batter every time he took the mound and will join some 300 Draft-eligible prospects in the third annual MLB Draft Combine. He becomes the second Trojan to earn an invite after Logan Cerny appeared in the inaugural event before being selected by the Phillies in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Troy baseball team celebrates after a 15-11 comeback victory over Stony Brook (Troy University)

Now in its third year, the event offers an opportunity for players to interview and interact directly with MLB general managers and scouting directors, as well as take part in a series of medical and performance assessments and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers in professional baseball. Attendees will also have opportunities to be featured on MLB social media channels, receiving personal branding training and access to real-time content and custom video for their own platforms.

MLB Network will provide extensive on-site coverage of the Combine on June 20-21 in Phoenix.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.