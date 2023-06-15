Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court
Dothan police officers investigate a shooting at Martin Homes on June 14, 2023.
Child accidentally shoots Dothan woman
Dothan schools revamped for second time in a few years
AJ Howard will take over a program that went 25-7 in 2023 to capture it’s third state...
Houston Academy names new head baseball coach

Latest News

Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240...
Hope dims for missing migrants amid questions about Greece’s actions in deadly sinking
Millions of crickets are currently swarming in several Nevada counties.
Mormon crickets are freaking out residents in this desert town
95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
This year’s Freedom Fest will be held on June 30, from 4:00-9:00 p.m., at the Festival Fields...
Freedom Fest: A Guide