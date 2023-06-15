Storm chances continue

SYNOPSIS - Yesterday was very active for the area but we are not done with the active weather just yet. Showers and storms are ongoing in parts of the viewing area this morning this could have gusty winds and large hail in them as they move through this morning. This afternoon we will see more showers and storms and they also have the chance of being strong to severe but the treat is a little lower than what we had yesterday. This pattern will stick with us through the weekend and into the start of next week so you want to stay weather aware for the next few days. Rain chances will drop slightly after today but any plans you have for the weekend make sure you are paying attention to the weather.

TODAY - Scattered showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds W 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 92° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

