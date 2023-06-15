Severe weather continues in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We have the latest on severe weather impacting the Wiregrass on Thursday.

NWS has issued Flash Flood Warnings in Dale and Henry County, AL and Early County, GA.

NWS has issued Tornado Watch for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston County, AL and Early County, GA.

View the National Weather Service watches, warnings and advisories for Alabama here.

There have been multiple reports of flooded roadways in the Henry County area.

According to Henry County EMA, the intersection of West Washington Street and Lightfoot Road is flooded.

View more information on what to do if you’re faced with a flooded roadway: “Turn around, don’t drown,”.

There have been multiple reports of power outages around the Wiregrass. The largest ones are in the areas of Daleville, Enterprise, Midland City and Geneva.

View a real-time outage map at AlabamaPower’s website.

Buds and Blossoms sustained major damage, with large trees felled and a structure on their property almost destroyed

Forever Wild Trail also sustained major damage. A large tree fell on the southern access bridge, rendering the trail inaccessible.

If you have any other reports of damage and severe weather impact in the Wiregrass, message us on Facebook or email news@wtvy.com. You can also include pictures and videos!

