Several from southeast Alabama named in drug indictments
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were unsealed on Thursday.
Investigators held a brief press conference on Thursday revealing the names that already appeared in federal court records, but provided no additional information other than to reveal a two-year investigation led to the arrests.
The suspects and their charges are:
- 35-year-old Derrick Deon Doyle of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, five counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
- 42-year-old Matthew Shaun Briand of Midland City - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- 42-year-old Natalie Woodham of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
- 37-year-old Arthur Jarvis Davis of Andalusia - one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- 43-year-old Kevin Scott Thompson of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- 49-year-old Collis Jason Martin of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
