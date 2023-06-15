Several from southeast Alabama named in drug indictments

Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were unsealed on Thursday.(Envato)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were unsealed on Thursday.

Investigators held a brief press conference on Thursday revealing the names that already appeared in federal court records, but provided no additional information other than to reveal a two-year investigation led to the arrests.

The suspects and their charges are:

  • 35-year-old Derrick Deon Doyle of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, five counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • 42-year-old Matthew Shaun Briand of Midland City - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • 42-year-old Natalie Woodham of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • 37-year-old Arthur Jarvis Davis of Andalusia - one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • 43-year-old Kevin Scott Thompson of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • 49-year-old Collis Jason Martin of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

