Recapping the recent storms in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County is left covered in debris following powerful storms rolling through Wednesday.

Heavy rain, frequent lightning strikes and strong winds uprooted trees, ripped roofing off of buildings and more.

According to Sheriff Eric Blankenship with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the storm damages started near the Henry County Forestry Commission along US-431 and traveled east along Singletary Road and Marianna Drive.

Forestry Commission building following the Wednesday storms. (WTVY)

Many residents found themselves cleaning up their yards in between storms, doing their best to stay on top of damages.

“I was going to get into my car to go to the courthouse to get my tag, but I saw the back door and winds picking up,” said Lashan Marsh. “Throwing stuff across the yard already. By that time, the sirens did not go off.”

A few homes along Singletary Road had trees fall on top of them and one fell, blocking the road near the eastern end of the road.

“We had to get down in the floor,” said Charles Marsh, a resident of Henry County. “The trailer started wobbling real bad so we all had to hunker down and ride it out.”

Tree uprooted in a yard along Singletary Road in Abbeville. (WTVY)

County officials are working on cleanup throughout Abbeville and the rest of Henry County Thursday.

